Predicting which defensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster
Does Raymond Johnson make the team?
Cam Sample
While Sample has been up and down since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, there's a lot of potential there. It feels like a pretty safe bet that he'll make the final 53.
Prediction: Final Roster
Jay Tufele
Tufele was one of the many players who had something to prove this summer and he did just that. He worked his way onto the final 53-man roster and will have a chance to continue to contribute for this team during the 2023 season.
Prediction: Final Roster
Josh Tupou
Some people are quick to cut Tupou on their roster predictions but he's been a valuable member of this defense since joining the team in 2017. He's proven himself to be a really solid depth piece and that's the role he'll continue to play for Cincinnati in 2023.