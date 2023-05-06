Predicting every primetime game for Bengals this season
vs. Bills
The Bengals and Bills didn't get to square off in the 2022 season due to Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field. Fortunately, Hamlin is okay and has even been cleared to play again.
The two teams met up again in the playoffs and Cincinnati wiped the floor with the Bills, beating them soundly in the snow. That's why the Bills will have this game against the Bengals circled on their calendars. Any good vibes formed between these two fan bases have since been squashed and this might become a new rivalry to monitor in the NFL.
I could see this game being a Sunday night or even Monday night game. I also wouldn't be shocked if it's not technically in primetime but instead is in the later window of a Sunday slate.
Ravens (home or away)
It's hard to predict which divisional games will be in primetime. Last year, the Bengals had each of their three road divisional games on the road (though the Steelers one was bumped up to earlier in the day in favor of Kansas City vs Tennessee) and went 0-2 in the ones that ended up being played at night.
This year, with Lamar Jackson coming back to Baltimore after a tumultuous offseason, it feels inevitable that the Bengals and Ravens will square off in primetime. Whether that's at home or on the road is hard to predict but since the Ravens got to host Cincy on Sunday Night Football last season, maybe the NFL gives Cincinnati the edge this time.