Predicting the final five games of the Bengals 2022 season
Week 15 @ Buccaneers
When the schedule was announced for 2022, this appeared to be one of the most difficult games on the schedule but now... Well, the Buccaneers kinda stink.
As of this writing, Tampa is 6-6 and leading their garbage division. They need all the wins they can get to eek out a division title in the NFC South and this could be a game where they sneak into a win. I don't think this game will be as easy as people think it will even with the Bucs not playing their best ball.
This is the time of year where Tom Brady really gets things going and puts his team on his back. Strange things happen when Brady is in close games and unfortunately, I'm not sure the ball bounces Cincinnati's way for this one.
Prediction: Bengals lose 24-21
Week 16 @ Patriots
One week after playing Brady's new team, the Bengals will travel to New England to play his old team. The Patriots aren't good offensively but their defense is quite good.
Fortunately for Cincinnati, they have the offense that could get the best of the Patriots and if they get far enough ahead, they'll be able to slam the doors shut on this one by half time.