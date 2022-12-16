Predicting the final four games of the Bengals 2022 season
Week 16 @ Patriots
The Patriots can't move the ball. That's going to make it hard for them to score points in any game but especially against this Bengals defense that has been on fire down the stretch.
Maybe New England has a decent day running the ball offensively (that's the only thing they can do somewhat well) or maybe their defense stifles Burrow and the Bengals' offense and they eke out a win but I just don't see that happening.
There's no way for Cincinnati to lose to this version of the Patriots.
Prediction: Bengals win 32-20
Week 17 vs Bills
We'll get our first Bengals vs Bills matchup pitting Joe Burrow and Josh Allen against each other at quarterback. Allen hasn't been as daunting over the past few months but he does a lot for this Buffalo offense and he's going to have to go up against a stout Bengals defense. The same could be said for Burrow though and this is definitely a game that will be decided on the defensive side of the ball.
That being said, I unfortunately think the Bengals slip up in this one. Hopefully I'm wrong.