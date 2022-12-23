Predicting the final three games of the Bengals 2022 season
The Cincinnati Bengals have three games remaining on their 2022 regular-season schedule and if they win out and get some help, the No. 1 seed in the AFC could be theirs.
With games remaining against the Patriots, Bills, and Ravens, the Bengals are still in the gauntlet portion of their schedule. Has that phased them so far though? Nope, not at all. They beat the Titans, Chiefs, Browns, and Buccaneers during the start of this stretch so no team feels too scary for this stripes squad.
Let's dive into these final three games and predict what might happen for our beloved Bengals.
All rankings courtesy of Team Rankings
Week 16 @ Patriots
The final regular-season road game for the Bengals takes place on Christmas Eve against the 7-7 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are fighting for a playoff spot themselves and that's why they'll be extra motivated to win this game on Saturday.
Unfortunately for them, however, their offense can't move the ball. They're tallying the eighth-fewest yards per game and Mac Jones hasn't been able to move the ball very well. The run game is decent but if the Bengals get off to a big lead, the Pats won't be able to lean on that aspect of their offense as much as they'd like to.
What will be sneaky about this game is the Patriots defense. They're allowing the sixth-fewest yards per game and that's to be expected from a Bill Belichick defense.
Even with the scary defense, the Bengals shouldn't have a problem in this game.