Predicting the final three games of the Bengals 2022 season
Week 17 vs Bills
Assuming both teams take care of business in Week 16, this will be a massive game for both sides. Cincinnati hosts the Bills on the final Monday Night Football of the season and the first Monday night game of 2023. It's a big one too, as the Bills will march into Paycor Stadium looking to stake their claim at the top of the AFC.
All season long, the Bills have been showered with Super Bowl praise despite not yet getting to that point with Josh Allen as the quarterback. While it's frustrating for the Chiefs to get that same respect, at least Patrick Mahomes and company have been to -- and won -- a Super Bowl. Allen and the Bills have yet to do that.
This game is going to be a fun one, pitting two really good teams against each other. Buffalo's offense has the second-most yards per game while the Bengals' offense rounds out the top 10. As for the defenses, Buffalo's D allows the ninth-fewest yards while Cincinnati's is more in the middle of the pack, but they're very much a bend-but-don't-break unit and it works for them!
As much of a copout as this sounds, I truly believe this matchup will come down to who makes the fewest mistakes and whoever has the football in the final seconds.