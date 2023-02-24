Predicting how the Bengals starting offensive line will look in 2023
Despite heavily upgrading the offensive line last offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals still find themselves in a situation where the unit could use some revamping. It's hard to be too critical of the 2022 starting unit considering all of the injuries they sustained but improvements need to be made this spring.
This time last year, Bengals fans were bummed about the team losing in the Super Bowl and the blame was put almost entirely on the o-line. Joe Burrow didn't have time to drop back and throw what could have been the game-winning touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase and that's all fans thought about for weeks.
I did a similar activity last year where I tried to predict the Bengals' starting offensive line for 2022 and things were way more up in the air with the line a year ago. That led to me whiffing on my picks (though it's worth noting that I did have Jonah Williams starting, just not at left tackle).
With the 2023 offseason underway, why not try to guess how next season's starting offensive line could look? I'll start with the left tackle position and work my way from there all the way to right tackle. Let's get to it!