Predicting how the Bengals starting offensive line will look in 2023
Starting Left Tackle: Jonah Williams
The Bengals picked up Jonah Williams' fifth-year option last April so like it or not, he's back in Cincinnati in 2023. Williams was the team's first-round pick in 2019 and he hasn't played anywhere to the level of a first-rounder. He missed his entire rookie season with an injury and then missed six games in 2020.
The team needed to see that Williams could stay healthy and play at a respectable level in 2021 and he played well enough that the team scooped up the fifth-year option. This past year didn't go according to plan, however, as Williams was tied for the most sacks allowed in the league with 12.
PFF wasn't overly impressed with Williams, giving him an overall grade of 61.2. His pass-blocking (63.9) was far better than his run-blocking (49.9) but it's certainly understandable why Bengals fans aren't psyched about Williams likely being the plan at left tackle for one more year.
The former first-round pick was injured in the Wild Card game against the Ravens and that gave Jackson Carman a chance to show what he could do. Carman was fine when he subbed in for Williams but it was a small sample size and fans need to slow down on him being the long-term answer at left tackle.