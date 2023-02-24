Predicting how the Bengals starting offensive line will look in 2023
Starting Center: Ted Karras
A year ago, we were all clamoring for Ryan Jensen to come to Cincinnati and it might have happened had Tom Brady not unretired, prompting Jensen to re-sign with the Buccaneers. The Bengals signed Ted Karras instead and he's now a fan favorite.
Karras was signed because of his ability to play multiple positions on the line but he'll be the starting center unless the team is able to get a guy like John Michael Schmitz in the draft. If they can land a starting center in the draft, Karras could slide over to left guard but otherwise, he's the guy snapping the ball.
PFF gave Karras an overall grade of 62.1 but the were impressed with his pass-blocking (76.2). His 55.4 run-blocking grade leaves a lot to be desired but the entire Bengals o-line was subpar in the run-blocking department, it wasn't just Karras.
Karras was arguably the best free-agent signing for the Bengals last offseason so he's an easy pick to start at center in 2023.