Predicting how the Bengals starting offensive line will look in 2023
Starting Right Guard: Alex Cappa
Minutes into the legal tampering period of free agency, the Bengals agreed to terms with Alex Cappa, shoring up their right guard position for the foreseeable future. Cappa wasn't the top option at right guard but he was a good signing for the team.
Cappa was injured in the final regular season game and his absence was greatly missed in the Bengals' three playoff games (okay, maybe not so much in the game against the Bills). Had he been healthy for the AFC title game, Chris Jones probably doesn't make Joe Burrow's life as much of a living hell. Having Max Scharping and Hakeem Adeniji on that right side wasn't ideal.
PFF was a fan of Kappa, as he received an overall grade of 67.6, a pass-blocking grade of 71.4, and a run-blocking grade of 62.3. He was one of the few solid run-blockers for this team and that was something that was greatly missed in the playoffs. The run game couldn't do much at all in the AFC Championship Game.
Unless Cappa isn't able to play for whatever reason, he'll be the starting right guard in Week 1.