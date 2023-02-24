Predicting how the Bengals starting offensive line will look in 2023
Starting Right Tackle: Mike McGlinchey
I decided to shake things up a little bit here and make a bold prediction at right tackle. With La'el Collins tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 16 and not playing consistently even when he was healthy, there's a solid chance that the team opts to cut Collins.
Doing so would save the Bengals $6.2 million and they can benefit from having time to see how he recovers from his surgery. This means that if the Bengals can find an upgrade in free agency, they shouldn't hesitate to do it.
Mike McGlinchey presents the best option at right tackle in free agency but he won't come cheap. The former first-round pick by the 49ers is projected to earn a four-year deal worth $59 million with an annual salary of $14.8 million.
PFF gave McGlinchey an overall grade of 71.5 this past season and he was better in run-blocking (73.3) than he was in pass-blocking (65.5). It'd be expensive to sign McGlinchey and the Bengals have other players they need to pay but aside from extending Joe Burrow, giving him ample protection is the most important thing for them to do this offseason.
Get this deal done.