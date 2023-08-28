Predicting which offensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster
- Who makes the team?
- Who lands on the practice squad?
- Who gets cut?
The Cincinnati Bengals have 15 offensive linemen on their roster, as of this writing. With the team needing to cut the roster down to 53 players and a practice squad of up to 16 players by Tuesday, which offensive linemen are going to make the team? Who will make the practice squad? Who will get cut altogether?
Let's take our best guess on the fates of each Bengals offensive lineman.
Hakeem Adeniji
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, Adeniji probably wasn't supposed to really figure into the Bengals' plans on the offensive line but due to injuries, he was thrown to the wolves early in his career. During his three years in Cincinnati, Adeniji has played both tackle positions as well as right guard with mixed results.
Considering how well D'Ante Smith has played this summer and Adeniji's already spotty track record, don't be surprised if he doesn't make the final cut. The practice squad has his name written all over it if that ends up being the case.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Ben Brown
A lot of Bengals fans were excited about Brown last year, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. Brown played both center and right guard during his time with the Rebels and is listed as a center on the Bengals' website.
Brown was injured last year so he never factored into the team's plans. This year, however, he should be able to make it onto the practice squad due to his versatility.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Orlando Brown Jr.
The Bengals' splashiest move this offseason was signing Brown in free agency. He was considered as the best offensive lineman available this spring and the Bengals went out and signed him to ensure they'd have the best possible left tackle for their franchise quarterback. Orlando Brown is making the team.