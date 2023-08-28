Predicting which offensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster
- Who makes the team?
- Who lands on the practice squad?
- Who gets cut?
Alex Cappa
Entering his second year, Cappa is a lock to make the team as the starting right guard. The team signed him last offseason minutes into free agency and he was a great addition. Sadly, a late season injury prevented him from playing in the postseason.
Prediction: Final Roster
Jackson Carman
The former second-round pick has not lived up to his draft billing and could be someone the team opts to move on from. That being said, he has looked better at left tackle, and being a second-round pick helps his cause. I predict the Bengals keep him on their roster for depth purposes.
Prediction: Final Roster
La'el Collins
A year ago, the Bengals signed Collins hoping that he'd be their next franchise right tackle. After a late regular-season injury sidelined him, his right tackle spot is currently occupied by Jonah Williams. Until he's pulled off PUP though, that'll be his destination.