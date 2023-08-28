Predicting which offensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster
Cody Ford
Ford was signed as a depth piece in free agency after an underwhelming career in both Buffalo and Arizona and while we didn't get to see much from him this summer, the coaching staff appears to be high on him. He'll make the team as a depth piece.
Prediction: Final Roster
Nate Gilliam
Gilliam spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad and that's likely where he lands again this year.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Trey Hill
Hill hasn't had a good summer at a time when he's really needed to have a good summer. His face mask penalty in the preseason finale paired with Max Scharping taking reps at center and looking better there should lead to Hill not making the team.