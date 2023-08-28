StripeHype
FanSided

Predicting which offensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster

  • Who makes the team?
  • Who lands on the practice squad?
  • Who gets cut?

By Leigh Oleszczak

Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 5
Next

Ted Karras

This is a no-brainer. Karras was signed last offseason to snap the ball for the Bengals and that's what his role will be again in 2023. He's making the team and that's not up for discussion.

Prediction: Final Roster

Jaxson Kirkland

A lot of people were excited about the signing of Kirkland following the 2023 draft but he didn't live up to the hype at all. He went from being someone to include on the roster to prevent teams from snatching him up to now not making the team in any capacity.

Prediction: Cut

Max Scharping

The Bengals brought Scharping in last season and ended up throwing him in the starting lineup when Alex Cappa went down. Scharping did all right considering the situation he was thrown into and this year, the Bengals have opted to have him take snaps as a center. If Karras goes down, he'll be the next man up in the middle of the offensive line.

Prediction: Final Roster

Home/Bengals Roster News