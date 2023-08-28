Predicting which offensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster
- Who makes the team?
- Who lands on the practice squad?
- Who gets cut?
Ted Karras
This is a no-brainer. Karras was signed last offseason to snap the ball for the Bengals and that's what his role will be again in 2023. He's making the team and that's not up for discussion.
Prediction: Final Roster
Jaxson Kirkland
A lot of people were excited about the signing of Kirkland following the 2023 draft but he didn't live up to the hype at all. He went from being someone to include on the roster to prevent teams from snatching him up to now not making the team in any capacity.
Prediction: Cut
Max Scharping
The Bengals brought Scharping in last season and ended up throwing him in the starting lineup when Alex Cappa went down. Scharping did all right considering the situation he was thrown into and this year, the Bengals have opted to have him take snaps as a center. If Karras goes down, he'll be the next man up in the middle of the offensive line.