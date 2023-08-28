Predicting which offensive linemen make the Bengals 53-man roster
- Who makes the team?
- Who lands on the practice squad?
- Who gets cut?
D'Ante Smith
We've barely seen anything from Smith during his two years in the league but he's shown potential this summer. Playing in a regular season game is a whole other animal from playing in the preseason but Smith has done enough this summer to earn his spot on the final roster. He was injured in the preseason finale so as long as he doesn't have to go on IR, he'll make the team.
Prediction: Final Roster
Cordell Volson
Volson was a nice surprise for the Bengals in 2022, especially considering he was a fourth-round rookie out of a smaller school. Volson won the starting left guard job over Jackson Carman and the rest is history. He's making the team.
Prediction: Final Roster
Jonah Williams
While he's not going to be at his normal position, Williams will still be starting on the offensive line. The former first-round pick struggled at left tackle last year so the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle with the intention of moving Williams to right tackle. That's where he'll be come Week 1.