Predicting which running backs make the Bengals 53-man roster
Who will win the RB3 job?
The Cincinnati Bengals have six running backs currently on their roster. With up to four spots up for grabs, who will make the team, who will make the practice squad, and who will be cut?
The Bengals will have to decide if they want to keep three or four running backs on their 53-man roster and that means it'll come down to Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans for that third and final spot.
Here's my best guess as to who makes the team, who lands on the practice squad, and who gets cut. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Chase Brown
The Bengals spent a fifth-round pick on Brown to replace the void of Samaje Perine, who left in free agency. Brown hasn't flashed too much in the run game during the preseason, amassing just 30 rushing yards through two games but he has a rushing touchdown and also hauled in 33 receiving yards. Unless something unforeseen happens, he's making the team.