Predicting which running backs make the Bengals 53-man roster
Who will win the RB3 job?
Chris Evans
Since the Bengals drafted Evans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Bengals fans have been wanting to see more from the Michigan product. Evans has 64 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards through two preseason games.
While some might think the Bengals will roster four running backs, I just don't see that happening when there are bigger needs elsewhere. Evans will be the first call-up from the practice squad if anything happens to one of the other running backs during the season.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Joe Mixon
Once Mixon agreed to take a pay cut, his status with the team was obvious. He'll be on the roster when the season rolls around.
Prediction: Final Roster
Jacob Saylors
The Bengals signed two undrafted running backs and Saylors was one of them. The East Tennessee State product rushed for 1,355 yards and 15 touchdowns during his final year as a Buccaneer while also garnering 162 yards and another touchdown through the air.
Unfortunately for Saylors, he hasn't had many opportunities to show what he can do in the preseason. He hasn't had a single carry or target in either preseason game.