Predicting which running backs make the Bengals 53-man roster
Who will win the RB3 job?
Calvin Tyler Jr.
The other UDFA running back that Cincinnati brought in was Tyler, who played at Utah State before joining the Stripes. Tyler rushed for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns in his final year with the Aggies and had 129 yards and a touchdown as a pass-catcher as well.
As is the case with Saylors, Tyler has not had any opportunities in the preseason. He seems like an easy option for the Bengals to cut.
Prediction: Cut
Trayveon Williams
Last, but not least, we have Williams, who suffered an ankle injury early in training camp. Williams was back practicing with the team as of last week though so it appears that he will be in the mix for the final RB spot.
The last running back spot will come down to Williams or Evans and it just feels like it's Williams' job to lose. I predict he lands the third and final spot on the running back depth chart.