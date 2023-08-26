Predicting which tight ends make the Bengals 53-man roster
Who will be on the outside looking in?
The Cincinnati Bengals have seven tight ends on their roster. Tight end is considered to be one of the weakest positions on the entire Bengals roster and after not addressing it in the draft, the team made it clear that they're fine using a one-year option at the position.
The Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. after Hayden Hurst departed in free agency and re-signed Drew Sample, which likely means those two guys are taking two of the three spots.
Let's go through every tight end on the roster and discuss whether they make the final roster, land on the practice squad, or get cut.
Devin Asiasi
Asiasi joined the Bengals in the 2022 season and appeared in 12 regular season games with them. During that time, he had just two catches for five yards but was mostly used as a blocker. Considering that Sample is a very similar tight end to Asiasi, the Bengals likely only keep one of them and Sample has more history with the team. Asiasi should land on the practice squad, however.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Nick Bowers
Bowers was signed to the Bengals practice squad last September and spent the whole year there. His only NFL experience was appearing in five games for the Raiders during the 2021 season. Bowers has been targeted three times this preseason and caught one of those passes for three yards.