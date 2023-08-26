Predicting which tight ends make the Bengals 53-man roster
Who will be on the outside looking in?
Tanner Hudson
There was a little bit of hype for Hudson this summer, mostly because he looked pretty good in training camp. Hudson followed that hype up with a nice showing in the preseason opener, as he was targeted four times and caught all four of those passes for 29 yards, including a long of 16 yards. Hudson did get dinged up in the preseason opener so we didn't see him in the second game and that could ultimately push him to the practice squad.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Drew Sample
It took the Bengals a bit to re-sign Sample but he's back in the Stripes for a fifth year. Fans weren't exactly psyched about bringing Sample back but he's more than likely going to make the team. He's familiar with the offense and is a good blocker so that should be enough to get him on the final roster.
Prediction: Final Roster
Irv Smith Jr.
Smith is the replacement for Hayden Hurst but there's one big risk that comes with Smith and that's his injury history. In four years with the Vikings, Smith played in 37 games with 15 starts. He missed all of 2021 and played in just eight games last year.
If Smith can remain healthy, the Bengals could have a sneaky-good weapon at tight end this year. If he doesn't, then the tight ends probably won't factor into the passing game outside of blocking.