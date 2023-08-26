Predicting which tight ends make the Bengals 53-man roster
Who will be on the outside looking in?
Christian Trahan
After not drafting a tight end, the Bengals signed one in undrafted free agency. Trahan had 237 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with the Houston Cougars in 2022. In two preseason games, he's had just one catch for six yards.
It's not looking good for Trahan to make the roster or the practice squad at this point.
Prediction: Cut
Mitchell Wilcox
The Bengals re-signed Wilcox in late July and stuck him on the PUP list. He returned to practice after the second preseason game and that should put him on track to be eligible for the 53-man roster. Wilcox showed potential as a depth piece last year (as long as he's not asked to serve as a long snapper) and he likely gets third and final tight end spot.