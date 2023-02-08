Predicting who stays and who goes in Bengals 2023 free agency
Joe Bachie: Stays
Bachie is a restricted free agent meaning that if another team offers him a deal, the Bengals have a chance to match it. He's been a solid special teams player and I don't see him going anywhere.
Jessie Bates: Goes
This one feels imminent and has since last offseason. Bates has made it clear that he'd love to stay but he can't pass up $10 million annually. He's projected to earn a five-year deal worth $75 million with a $15 million per year salary. That's going to be too much money for the Bengals to spend on a guy who frankly wasn't very good this past season.
Vonn Bell: Stays
With Bates and Bell both hitting free agency, Cincinnati will likely try and do whatever it takes to keep the latter in the stripes. Bell is projected to earn a contract worth $22 million over three years with $7.33 million per year. That's a contract the Bengals can afford and I think they get it done to keep Bell in town.
Jalen Davis: Stays
The depth piece played decently when called upon with a PFF coverage grade of 63.9. He's not a well-known name and has gotten to play in some big games with the Bengals so I like the odds of him staying in the Queen City.