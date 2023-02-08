Predicting who stays and who goes in Bengals 2023 free agency
Tre Flowers: Goes
Spotrac seems to think that Flowers is going to earn a big contract this offseason and that honestly wouldn't surprise me. He did well when matched up against Travis Kelce and that alone will make teams turn heads. If Flowers does indeed get a three-year deal worth $34 million and $11.4 million per year, the Bengals need to let him walk.
Clark Harris: Goes
As mentioned on Cal Adomitis' section, the Bengals will have to make a decision regarding their long snapper position this offseason. With Adomitis being the younger and cheaper option, I'd assume he sticks around and Harris either retires or signs elsewhere if he still wants to play.
Hayden Hurst: Goes
Before PFF's list of top free agents and projected contracts was released, I'd have predicted that Hurst sticks around. With PFF projecting him to earn a contract more than what C.J. Uzomah signed with the Jets last year, I'm not sure that's still the case. Tight ends are in high demand and Hurst probably won't hesitate to take more money even if it means he won't be in Cincinnati anymore.
Clay Johnston: Stays
Johnston is an exclusive-rights free agent so he's not going anywhere. He's been a valuable special teams player and when he wasn't on the field in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs had a massive punt return that helped set them up to win the game. Johnston is an important piece to this team.