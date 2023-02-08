Predicting who stays and who goes in Bengals 2023 free agency
Trent Taylor: Goes
Taylor got more opportunities on special teams as a return specialist than he did as a receiver but he showed that when he did get chances as a receiver, he'd do his part. Another team might be interested in adding him as a depth piece at receiver and Taylor would probably be interested in getting more playing time elsewhere.
Michael Thomas: Stays
Special teams aces are hard to find and that's why I'd bet on the Bengals to make a valiant effort to keep Thomas around. He'd be a cheap free agent too.
Mitchell Wilcox: Stays
Wilcox is an exclusive-rights free agent so he's not leaving. He got more opportunities as a backup this season due to Sample being out and that might be the role for him in 2023.
Trayveon Williams: Stays
While Williams could get a chance somewhere else, I predict that the Bengals ultimately keep him around as running back depth. They'll have to make a decision on what to do with several of their running backs but Williams has provided them with a nice RB3/4 option since joining the team in 2019.