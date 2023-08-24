Predicting which wide receivers make the Bengals 53-man roster
Will the Bengals keep 6 or 7 wide receivers?
The Cincinnati Bengals are fortunate to have the best wide receiver trio in the NFL. Unlike last year, however, the team has outstanding depth behind their starters. This will make it hard to trim down the roster come cut day.
With roster cuts around the corner, let's take a look at every wide receiver on the Bengals' roster and if they'll make the team, make the practice squad, or get cut. We'll go in alphabetical order.
Preseason stats courtesy of ESPN
Tyler Boyd
This is an easy starting entry. Boyd was a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2016 and was one of their best players for several years. Once Ja'Marr Chase entered the picture, Boyd's targets and receptions decreased but he's still a very important member of the Bengals offense.
While this is probably the last year we see Boyd in the orange and black stripes, he's making the team. If he doesn't, it'd be because the Bengals decided to trade him but I don't see that happening.
Prediction: Final Roster
Malachi Carter
It was a long shot for Carter to make much of an impact given how deep this position is. Carter has been targeted three times in the two preseason games and has just one reception for six yards.
As of this writing, he appears to be an obvious cut candidate unless he goes absolutely nuts in the final preseason game. Even then, his best bet would be as a practice squad member.
Prediction: Cut
Ja'Marr Chase
Another easy one. If Ja'Marr Chase were to get cut from the roster, I'd be thoroughly confused as to what the Bengals are doing. He's been an absolute game-changer since joining the team in 2021 and is Joe Burrow's favorite weapon.