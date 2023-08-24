Predicting which wide receivers make the Bengals 53-man roster
Will the Bengals keep 6 or 7 wide receivers?
Tee Higgins
No difficult decisions to make so far, though Higgins still hasn't been extended yet, as of this writing. Even if he doesn't get extended, he'll be on the team in 2023 and should be poised for another prominent year in the Bengals' offense.
Prediction: Final Roster
Mac Hippenhammer
I was rooting for the Miami (OH) product to make an impressive run this summer but it hasn't happened. Through two preseason games, Hippenhammer has been targeted five times and hauled in three catches for 23 yards. He hasn't been entirely invisible but he hasn't done enough to make a good enough impression either.
Prediction: Cut
Andrei Iosivas
Entering training camp, a case could have been made for Iosivas being a practice squad member rather than a roster inclusion. After seeing him crush the two preseason games he's been in so far, however, he's an obvious roster candidate.
Iosivas has been targeted 20 times and caught nine passes for 94 yards in his two preseason games. The Bengals won't risk putting him on the practice squad because a wide receiver-needy team would absolutely steal him away.