Predicting which wide receivers make the Bengals 53-man roster
Will the Bengals keep 6 or 7 wide receivers?
Kwamie Lassiter II
In the preseason opener, Lassiter was targeted seven times and caught six of the balls sent his way for 33 yards. In the second preseason game, he was targeted twice and didn't catch either pass. Lassiter was someone who Bengals fans were excited about last year but that was his best chance to make the team. There's more competition for him this year.
That being said, he likely sticks around on the practice squad and would be the next man up if a receiver had to miss an extended period of time.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Stanley Morgan Jr.
A lot of people are going to leave Morgan off the Bengals' final roster when they make their predictions but I wouldn't be shocked at all if the team opted to keep seven receivers so that he can stick around. He's a special teams contributor for the Stripes and they most certainly value that. He has only had one catch for seven yards in the preseason, however but he's not going to factor in on offense so I'm not sure that matters much.
Prediction: Final Roster
Trent Taylor
It'll be a tough pill for the Bengals to swallow by putting Taylor on the practice squad but they might not have a choice. Jones was drafted to become the Bengals' return specialist and that leaves Taylor on the outside looking in. I wouldn't be shocked if he got scooped up by another team looking for help on special teams.