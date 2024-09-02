3 preseason breakouts who will contribute to the Bengals in 2024
By Glenn Adams
The NFL and fans are ready to move on from preseason games. There are now three warmup matches. It seems like a fait accompli that the league will soon go to two while expanding the season to 18 games. However, some players use the preseason as a springboard to roster spots. Others use those snaps to earn an expanded role for their respective teams.
This preseason was no different for Cincinnati Bengals players, who showcased why they should make the team or get more snaps this year. Three Bengals had a breakout preseason and showed they could contribute this year.
3 preseason breakouts who could produce for the Bengals in 2024:
Maema Njongmeta
The player who captured the hearts and minds of fans this preseason was linebacker Maema Njongmeta. The former Wisconsin Badger was second in the NFL with 27 tackles this preseason and earned a spot on the 53-man roster for his efforts.
Njongmeta will make a significant and immediate impact on special teams. Kickoff coverage will be under a microscope this season. The NFL is debuting new kickoff rules this season. The league hopes to have more exciting returns than in years past. It will be up to guys like Njongmeta to see that this does not happen at the expense of the Bengals.
Cincinnati already boasts two of the best yet underrated linebackers in Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt. Nevertheless, we should expect Njongmeta to get some defensive snaps to help spell the starters. However, if the Bengals need the talented rookie to see extended playing time, fans in Cincinnati would not mind a bit.
Jordan Battle
Jordan Battle is another player Cincinnati will count on to contribute this season. The second-year safety had an excellent preseason and showed that he is ready.
Battle is heading into his second year with the team. The Bengals selected him in the third round of last year’s draft out of Alabama. He challenged for and eventually won a starting safety spot last year.
Battle was poised to be a starting safety early in the offseason. Nick Scott, the player Battle beat out last season, is now in Carolina. Dax Hill, the other starting safety from 2023, is moving back to cornerback, where he primarily played when at Michigan. However, the Bengals signed free agent Geno Stone and brought back starting safety Vonn Bell after his gap year with the Panthers. They are two projected starters who were not on the roster last year.
Nevertheless, Battle continues to show and prove that he belongs. He will see significant playing time this season.
We didn’t see it much in the preseason, but count on defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to use a lot of three-safety looks in the regular season. When he does, Battle will be out there with the starters.
Jermaine Burton
The biggest preseason winner for the Bengals is Jermaine Burton. The young wideout is one of a handful of players who people around the NFL are most excited about.
Burton’s 20.5 yards per reception ranked fifth in the country last year. That big-play ability led Cincinnati to draft him in the third round. He did not disappoint this preseason. The rookie averaged 19.6 yards per reception. His 63 yards after catch was eighth in the NFL. His 157 receiving yards ranked third.
The Bengals would love to get Burton onto the field however they can. That is why they had him working on kick and punt returns in the preseason and training camp.
Burton sits last on the depth chart. He must first earn the coaches' trust before he gets significant playing time in the regular season. Hopefully, he will because the team could use his explosiveness.
The Bengals ranked last in intended air yards per pass attempt (average depth of target) last season. Yet they ranked second in the league in yards after catch. Getting Burton on the field could lead to more explosive passes down the field. But first, Burton has to get on the field.
Burton, Battle, and Njongmeta are examples of why preseason games count. They had breakout performances that showed they could contribute in the regular season. And in the cases of Njongmeta and Burton, they used their playing time in the preseason to earn reps that, when the real games count, they may not have gotten without the preseason to show and prove.