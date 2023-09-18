Rams vs. Bengals spread shifts dramatically following Joe Burrow injury news
The Bengals have moved from 6.5-point favorites to just 2-point favorites.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 in the 2023 season and things could be getting worse after Joe Burrow aggravated his calf injury in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cincy has an extra day off before it takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3, but oddsmakers appear to be bracing for Burrow to miss the game.
After opening as 6.5-point favorites, the Bengals are now favored by just two points against the Rams. That’s a huge line move, which signals that Burrow is at least questionable for this contest.
The Rams are 1-1 on the season, but they’ve covered the spread in both of their games. They were underdogs and won outright against Seattle in Week 1 before kicking a field goal as time expired to cover the spread against San Francisco in Week 2.
If Burrow sits, this Super Bowl 56 rematch will certainly lose a lot of its luster. Plus, the Bengals may end up finding themselves as underdogs if they’re forced to start backup Jake Browning.
No matter how you plan on betting on the Bengals’ game in Week 3, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users just need to sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 on any game to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets plus a potential additional $150 in no-sweat bets!
Rams vs. Bengals odds, spread and total
ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter called into question Burrow’s chances of playing in Week 3, which would explain why oddsmakers have adjusted the line in this game.
There is still plenty of time for Burrow to get into a place where he feels he can play, but if he doesn’t the Bengals will have very little experience at quarterback.
Browning, who went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, played in his first career NFL game in Week 1, attempting one pass after Burrow was taken out with the Bengals trailing big.
While he was a solid quarterback at the University of Washington, Browning is still a major drop off from Burrow in this matchup.
For now, bettors may have to take a wait-and-see approach on this game, unless they really believe Burrow will play.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.