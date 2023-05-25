Ranking the 12 Bengals wide receivers currently on the roster
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best and most complete wide receiver units in all of football. Only so many can make the active roster and then see time on the field in productive and intensive roles.
Cincinnati currently has 12 receivers on the latest depth chart and you could see the possibility of one more being added before the start of training camp with an open roster spot still available at wide receiver.
All player personnel courtesy of Pro Football Reference and NFL.com
12. Mac Hippenhammer
Mac Hippenhammer is a local product who played baseball and football at Miami (OH) University. Hippenhammer signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent.
Hippenhammer is on the smaller end of wideouts when it comes to size and stature, but he had a very successful collegiate career and may earn a spot on the practice squad with an impressive training camp and pre-season, where he should get a real opportunity to show his skillset.
11. Shedrick Jackson
Shedrick Jackson, another undrafted wideout to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, will also have an uphill climb to find time on the active 53-man roster by the start of the season. Although, Jackson has the most upside out of any undrafted players on the roster at the position. He posted excellent athletic numbers at the combine with a 4.31 40-yard dash and being the nephew of Bo Jackson, it makes sense why he is so athletically gifted.
However, Auburn had very poor QB play over the last few years and unfortunately, Jackson did not show much from a statistical standpoint. His best season came in 2021 when he hauled in over 500 yards and 40 receptions.
In his career, he only found the end zone one time. It will be interesting to see how the Bengals utilize him in camp. He very well could be a piece the Bengals see as a serious special teams threat. But only time will tell.