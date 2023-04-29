Ranking the 5 best Day 3 picks of the Zac Taylor era
4. Markus Bailey
With their seventh-round selection in the 2020 draft, the Bengals took a chance on the injured Purdue linebacker. Bailey probably could have been a much higher pick had he not been slapped with the injury-prone label but he's made the most of his opportunities in Cincinnati.
Bailey has been more of a special teams contributor during his time in the Queen City, playing in 64% of special teams snaps in 2022, which was up from 52% in 2021, and 43% as a rookie in 2020. He hasn't been a huge contributor on the defensive side of the ball but getting three years worth of decent production, special teams or not, is quite impressive for a seventh-rounder.
3. Akeem Davis-Gaither
With their fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, the Bengals added Davis-Gaither out of Appalachian State. Davis-Gaither struggled in his rookie season but in 2021, he was showing potential before an injury sidelined him for all but nine games.
In 2022, he played in all but one regular-season game and made one start. He's been a solid backup since joining the team and that's essentially what he was drafted to be. Not bad for a fourth-round pick.