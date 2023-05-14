Ranking the 5 most important games on the Bengals 2023 schedule
Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills
The number one seed is the goal for the Bengals this year. They proved last season that they can consistently hang with the contenders so now it's time to take the next step and secure the top spot in the AFC.
To make that dream become a reality, the Bengals have to win all of the games against the other potential suitors for the No. 1 seed. The Buffalo Bills are in that category.
We didn't get to see the Bengals and Bills go toe-to-toe in the regular season last year because of what happened to Damar Hamlin but Cincy took down the Bills in the postseason with ease. Buffalo will likely have this game circled on their calendars but fortunately, it's at home at Paycor Stadium.
With this game following what should be a tough game against the 49ers, the Bengals are going to need all of the wins they can get. If they knock off the Bills, they should be one step closer to securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs.