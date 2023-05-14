Ranking the 5 most important games on the Bengals 2023 schedule
Week 11 @ Baltimore Ravens (TNF)
The Bengals and Ravens meet up for the first time in Week 2 and while every divisional game is important, the second meeting in Week 11 is the more important of the two. For the Bengals, this could be their opportunity to either sweep their division rival or ensure that they aren't swept.
The Ravens present the biggest obstacle for the Bengals when it comes to winning the AFC North for the third straight year so they need to take care of business against them. This game is going to be tough for Cincy considering they're the road team on Thursday Night Football so they have to travel on a short week.
That being said, a win on the road against their biggest foes in Week 11 could go a long way toward helping the good guys not only win the division but getting another step closer to landing the top seed in the AFC.