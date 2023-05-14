Ranking the 5 most important games on the Bengals 2023 schedule
Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Sure, Cincinnati boasts a 3-1 record against the Chiefs since Burrow got to the big leagues but does that really matter when KC is the reigning champs? The Chiefs' one win against the Bengals led to them reaching the Super Bowl and taking down the Eagles for their second Super Bowl title in four years.
The Bengals need to win this late-season game against Kansas City and do something with that victory. Hopefully, at this point in the season, this game is for the No. 1 seed and the Bengals are able to make it 4-1 against their newest rival.
Losing to the Chiefs here could cost the Bengals a shot at the top seed. In other words, this game could be the difference between the AFC Championship Game being held at Arrowhead Stadium for the sixth straight year or being held at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals HAVE to win this game.