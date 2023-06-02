Ranking the 6 Bengals running backs currently on the roster
4. Chris Evans
We were all excited to see what Chris Evans could do in this offense but it's never come to fruition for the former Michigan Wolverine. Evans dominated in preseason during his rookie year and that helped him stick on the roster but from there, he didn't get many opportunities.
As a rookie in 2021, Evans stood out more as a pass-catcher, grabbing 15 balls for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He only had 77 rushing yards that season and didn't have a single carry during the 2022 season. He had just three catches for 38 yards in year two.
Evans did see playing time on special teams, returning 10 kickoffs and averaging 29 yards per return. The former sixth-rounder is going to have to put together one hell of a campaign this summer if he wants to remain on the Bengals roster.
3. Trayveon Williams
I put Trayveon Williams ahead of Chris Evans because he's been utilized more as a running back than Evans has been. Williams -- who has been with the Bengals since 2019 -- has 47 carries for 238 yards.
Compare that with Evans, who has only rushed for 77 yards off of 17 carries and you can see why Williams edges him out here. It's not entirely fair to Evans but this section is for Williams so let's talk about him and what he can do and has done.
Williams' best season in Cincinnati came in 2020 when Mixon was injured. Williams appeared in 10 games that year, ran the ball 26 times for 157 yards, and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. He wasn't a rockstar by any means but he was serviceable.
Since then, Williams has mostly been utilized on special teams but the Bengals obviously re-signed him for a reason. Don't be surprised if he wins the RB3 job in 2023.