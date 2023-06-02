Ranking the 6 Bengals running backs currently on the roster
2. Chase Brown
The rookie out of Illinois has yet to take a snap as a member of the Bengals but fans are expecting big things from him. This isn't another case of the late-round running back hype that Chris Evans received when he was drafted in the sixth round two years earlier, Brown was brought in to be a legitimate backup to Joe Mixon and could be a potential starter down the road.
Chase Brown is coming off a tremendous season at Illinois where he rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns while also making a splash as a pass-catcher. He hauled in 27 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.
Fans are expecting a solid season from Brown even though he's slated to be the No. 2 running back behind Mixon. If Mixon gets knicked up again this season, that could be Brown's moment to pass him on the depth chart and become the future starter of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Of course, this is all subjective because we haven't seen Brown do anything in a Bengals uniform yet. He could end up doing very little in this offense but that feels hard to believe given what he did for the Fighting Illini this past season.