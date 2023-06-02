Ranking the 6 Bengals running backs currently on the roster
1. Joe Mixon
While it'd be fun to rile everyone up by putting Chase Brown in the top spot over Joe Mixon, obviously Mixon is going to be here. Coming off his weakest full season, Mixon knows that this is it for him in 2023 and he'll be out to prove that last year was a fluke and that he's more like the 2021 version of Mixon.
Last season saw Mixon finish with 814 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while tallying 441 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. It's worth noting that four of those seven rushing touchdowns came during the Week 9 outing against the Panthers and one of his two receiving touchdowns also came during that game.
Remove that game from Mixon's final numbers and he finished with 661 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Not ideal.
Be that as it may, Mixon has been the starting running back for the Bengals since his rookie season in 2017 and for now, the job is still his. He's only a little over a year removed from rushing for 1,205 yards so it's still entirely possible for him to rebound and be that player again.