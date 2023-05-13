Ranking the 6 Bengals tight ends currently on the roster
The Cincinnati Bengals have six tight ends currently on their active roster. The six tight ends are (in alphabetical order) Devin Asiasi, Nick Bowers, Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample, Irv Smith Jr., and Christian Trahan.
A lot of people thought for sure that Cincinnati would draft a tight end in this year's draft but they didn't end up doing so. They signed Irv Smith Jr. in free agency to replace Hayden Hurst, who departed for greener pastures in Carolina.
Cincinnati also re-signed Drew Sample and signed UDFA Christian Trahan to add to the position. Returning from last season's roster are Devin Asiasi, Nick Bowers, and Tanner Hudson.
Let's rank each of these tight ends from worst to first.
6. Nick Bowers
Bengals fans probably don't know who Nick Bowers is and I wouldn't blame them if they didn't. The former Penn State product has only appeared in five games during his NFL career and they came in 2021 when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's probably best if Bengals fans don't see Bowers on the field in 2023 because it'd mean something went terribly wrong at the position.
5. Christian Trahan
The only tight end brought in during draft weekend was Christian Trahan, who played his college ball at Houston. He finished the 2022 season with 23 receptions for 237 yards and three touchdowns. While the stats are decent for a college tight end, I put him in the five-spot because he has his work cut out for him when it comes to even making the final roster.
If Trahan impresses in the preseason, however, perhaps he can jump some of the unknowns on the depth chart.