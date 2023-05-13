Ranking the 6 Bengals tight ends currently on the roster
4. Tanner Hudson
Tanner Hudson is another player on the Bengals roster who people might be asking "Who?" when they hear his name. Hudson does have Super Bowl champion on his resumé during the time he spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even if he only caught five passes in the two years he was there.
Hudson played for the Giants in 2022 and had 10 catches for 132 yards, which was his best season in the pros. It's doubtful that Hudson sees the field much for the Bengals but it's good to know that if targeted, he can come through.
3. Devin Asiasi
After two seasons with the Patriots, Asiasi joined the Bengals in 2022 and ended up appearing in 12 games. He played in 23% of offensive snaps and 23% of special teams snaps during his time with the team and saw more playing time on offense due to the injuries to Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample.
Asiasi finished the 2022 season with just two catches for five yards but was used more as a blocker. The Bengals aren't a team that needs a pass-catching tight end and that's why Asiasi was able to fit in better. He'll be battling it out with Sample for the TE2 job this summer.