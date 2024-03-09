Ranking AFC North head coaches before 2024 free agency
Is this the most well-coached division in the NFL?
Out of all of the divisions in the NFL, the AFC North might have the best head coaches collectively. Two of the coaches in the division have led their respective teams to Super Bowl victories, while a third coach has taken his team to the Super Bowl, but fell short in the big game. The fourth coach in the division has two NFL Coach of the Year Awards to his name.
Considering all of the success that these coaches have had, ranking them isn't the easiest exercise, but that won't stop us. So, without further ado, here's a look at how the four coaches in the AFC North stack up against each other heading into free agency and the new league year.
4. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
When you're the only coach out of the four in the division that has yet to lead your current squad to the Super Bowl, you're going to end up ranked last on this list. Coming in last here isn't as much an indictment on Stefanski as it is an acknowledgement of how good the other coaches in the division are.
Stefanski has been the head coach of the Browns for four seasons. During that time, he has led the team to the playoffs twice and compiled a 37-30 regular season record and a record of 1-2 in the playoffs.
The Browns bested the Steelers in the Wild Card Round in 2020 before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. This past season, the Browns were bounced by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. Both times that the Browns made the playoffs, Stefanski was named Coach of the Year.
Stefanski will get another opportunity to bolster his resume during the 2024 season, so perhaps he'll be higher up in these rankings next year.