Ranking AFC North head coaches before 2024 free agency
Is this the most well-coached division in the NFL?
3. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals
Zac Taylor has been with the Bengals for five seasons now, and the team has enjoyed some serious success under his leadership. The team made it to consecutive AFC Championship games in 2021 and 2022, and they made the third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history at the conclusion of the '21 campaign. They fell short of the ultimate goal, but it was still an impressive run nonetheless.
The Bengals have missed the playoffs in three of Taylor's five years at the helm, but star quarterback Joe Burrow was limited to just 10 games in two of those seasons, one of which was his rookie year. When healthy, Taylor has shown that he is capable of leading Cincinnati very far, and his legend will only grow if he can ultimately lead the Bengals to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history
2. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh is the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL (behind only No. 1 on this list) and for good reason. Since Harbaugh took over in 2008, the Ravens have consistently been one of the top teams in the league as they have established an identity based on a dominant defense.
Harbaugh has led the Ravens to 11 playoff appearances, compared to just five seasons of missing the playoffs during his tenure. Baltimore has made the AFC Championship game four times under Harbaugh, and they won the second Super Bowl in franchise history in 2012. In the process, he has compiled an impressive playoff record of 12-10 (a winning percentage of .545).
Harbaugh was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2011, and he has also spawned an impressive coaching tree. Ten of Harbaugh's assistants have been hired as head coaches either in the NFL or NCAA, including Rex Ryan, Vic Fangio and Chuck Pagano.