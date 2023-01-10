Ranking all of the Bengals' regular season wins during the 2022 season
A wise man once said, "a win is a win", no matter how you did it or how you pulled it off, you have another number in that coveted win column. While true, it's also important to note that not all wins are equal either, some feel better than others, and the worst ones feel like you lost more than you actually won.
Since the 2022 regular season has come to a close and the post-season is now underway, I thought it'd be fun to look back on and rank all of the Cincinnati Bengals' wins during their 2022 campaign. It's important to note this is entirely subjective and where certain games fall is my opinion, not an objective statement/ranking.
Without further adieu, here are all 12of the Bengals' regular season wins season ranked.
12. Week 16 vs. Patriots (Final Score 22-18)
This was the ugliest of ugly wins in recent memory. It looked like it was going to be a rout after the first half, where Joey Franchise was having one of the best halves of his career, throwing three touchdowns (two to Trenton Irwin) and nearly 300 yards. However, Bill Belichick and the Patriots' defense were able to adjust, holding the explosive Bengals offense to zero second-half points as the offense sputtered to an abrupt halt.
The defense gave up two touchdowns as well, including a very fluky tip drill Hail Mary on 3rd-and-29. Thankfully, they clutched up at the end and forced the ball out of Rhamondre Stevenson's hands inside the Bengals' 10 to effectively seal the game. Still, it was not a fun game to watch once halftime ended.
11. Week 18 vs. Ravens (Final Score 27-16)
When you're playing a team resting several key starters and facing a third-string quarterback, you expect the end result to be much prettier and lopsided than this game was. However, this wasn't the defense's fault, as they did their job and forced four turnovers against the Ravens offense. It was Joe Burrow and the offensive that really struggled in this one.
Several underthrows and overthrows from Burrow, Higgins and Chase being uncharacteristically unreliable-- it was a bad game for the offense all around. The biggest blow was losing Guard Alex Cappa, who went down with what looks like a pretty bad leg/ankle injury. He's been good on the offensive line for Cincinnati and it's awful to see him go down right before the post-season starts.
10. Week 14 vs. Browns (Final Score 23-10)
This one wasn't ugly more than it was rather boring. It felt like nothing happened before the second and after the third quarters aside from a few big PBUs from rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. Still, the flea flicker TD from Burrow to Irwin was awesome and Burrow finally got to beat the Browns for the first time in his career, so getting that monkey off his back puts this game ahead of the previous two.