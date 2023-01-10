Ranking all of the Bengals' regular season wins during the 2022 season
6. Week 7 vs. Falcons (Final Score 35-17)
This game was fun. Big throws from Burrow and he spread the wealth around, as Chase and Boyd were over 100 receiving yards on the game, and Higgins nearly hit that mark too, getting 93 yards on top of that. I was worried after the Falcons scored 10 points in under a minute before half that they were going to build a comeback, but the defense stayed strong and didn't allow a single point in the second half after that.
Of course, this was the game Chase injured his hip and would miss a month of football, which brings this game down a bit, but thankfully the Bengals were able to adjust after losing Chase and began their eight-game win streak after getting blown out by the Browns on Halloween Night.
5. Week 9 vs. Panthers (Final Score 42-21)
Perhaps I'm biased because I was in attendance for this matchup against Carolina, but this was very fun to watch. After struggling through the first eight games of the season, Joe Mixon exploded for five touchdowns-- four of which were rushing-- and 200 all-purpose yards. The defense had a good day too, snatching two interceptions and picking up a fumble.
We even got a rare Brandon Allen sighting in the fourth quarter, after the Bengals were up 42-7. That should tell you how much of a beatdown this was. Usually, I prefer closer games (even if they do make me age 10 years), but this was the first Bengals game I went to since 2018 vs. the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so this was special to me.