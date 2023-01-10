Ranking all of the Bengals' regular season wins during the 2022 season
4. Week 12 vs. Titans (Final Score 20-16)
It was a tough, gritty defensive battle in Nashville that the Bengals managed to come out on top of. I don't typically like to see the offense punt so many times, but I enjoyed watching this game. Higgins had a day in his home state, catching seven passes for 114 yards, as well as the game-winning touchdown.
And, after a very weird fumble recovery score for rookie Treylon Burks, following Cam Taylor-Britt punching the ball out of Henry's hands on a long passing play, the defense clenched up and only allowed field goals the rest of the game.
3. Week 11 vs. Steelers (Final Score 37-30)
A good, old-fashioned revenge game for the Bengals. After being stunned in Week 1 by a Steelers team that everyone thought would be much worse than they turned out to be, the Bengals got their payback in Pittsburgh, and they made it interesting too.
The first half was very back and forth, but second-half adjustments proved yet again to be a key component in this victory, as both sides of the ball looked like a much more cohesive unit coming out of the locker room. That 93-yard drive late in the fourth to seal the game was a thing of beauty, Perine got in the end zone three times through the air, and we got our first glimpse at what Trenton Irwin could be as a depth/rotational player for the stacked receiver room. I've never been happier to be proven wrong.
2. Week 6 vs. Saints (Final Score 30-26)
Burrow and Chase's return to the Big Easy was a surprisingly good game. Truthfully, I was expecting the Bengals to walk all over the Saints, but familiar face Andy Dalton and the rest of New Orleans made it a surprisingly close and suspenseful matchup that came down to the wire.
Burrow threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, as well as an impressive rushing TD, in his return to Louisiana. The icing on the cake was Chase catching the game-winning touchdown, speeding through and past defenders as he'd not be denied his second score of the game. This also gave us a very memorable Mic'd Up moment for the second-year stud.