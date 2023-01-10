Ranking all of the Bengals' regular season wins during the 2022 season
1. Week 13 vs. Chiefs, Final Score 27-24
Easily the best win of the season for Cincinnati, and a statement victory if I've ever seen one. They were riding a 3-game winning streak going into this game, but none of those teams they had beaten were quite on the same tier as the Chiefs, who are easily a Top 3 team in the conference, along with us and the Bills.
This was Ja'marr Chase's first game back from injury, and he made the most of it, finishing with 97 receiving yards, including a critical third down conversion right before Burrow threw a perfect ball to Higgins to ice the game a few plays later, securing the Bengals third straight win over Mahomes and the Chiefs. In my opinion, this was Burrow's best game of the year considering the weight of this game and the team he was up against, as he scored all three of Cincy's touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.
It wasn't just the Burrow and Chase show, Higgins had a big touchdown early, we saw Chris Evans score his first touchdown of the season, and who could forget Joseph Ossai's drive-ending sack and Germaine Pratt's game-changing play, where he stripped the ball out of Travis Kelce's hands and recovered it to give the Bengals great field positioning, setting up the aforementioned Evans touchdown.
It was an amazing, nail-biting contest, and assured everyone the Bengals were back after a slow start to the season.
It was nice to look back on the 2022 regular season, but now it's time to look forward to the post-season and the Bengals wild card matchup vs. the Ravens. And we don't even have to flip a coin for home-field advantage. Who dey!