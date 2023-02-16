Ranking the available free agent tight ends in 2023 for the Bengals
5. Evan Engram
After some inconsistent years with the Giants, the Jaguars took a chance on Evan Engram and he delivered. The former first-round pick out of Ole Miss had a career-high 73 receptions for a career-high 766 yards and four touchdowns during his lone year in Jacksonville.
Engram would fit in well with the Bengals offense but he'd come with a hefty price tag. He's projected to earn a three-year deal worth $38.25 million and $12.75 million annually. That's probably too rich for the Bengals' blood, especially with them having another needs.
4. Mike Gesicki
If the Bengals want to make a huge splash in fre agency, signing Mike Gesicki would do just that. The Dolphins tight end signed the franchise tag last year and due to the quarterback injuries that the Dolphins had to deal with, he couldn't make the kind of impact that he was hoping to in a contract year.
Gesicki finished the year with 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns. He'd be a lot of fun to watch in this offense but he'd be expensive. He's only projected to earn a one-year deal in free-agency worth $11 million but that's likely because we didn't get to see as much from him as we'd have liked in 2022.