Ranking the available free agent tight ends in 2023 for the Bengals
3. Foster Moreau
A sneaky option for Cincinnati in free-agency could be Foster Moreau. With Darren Waller being the top dog in Las Vegas, Moreau is probably expendable for the Raiders and he's set to earn some nice money in free agency. He kind of reminds me of Hurst a year ago where no one was really discussing him as a top tight end to sign but he went on to impress.
Moreau had 33 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games for the Raiders. He's projected to earn a three-year deal worth $27 million and $9 million annually. He'd be cheaper than Hurst but some might not be sold that he can be the full-time starting option.
2. Austin Hooper
Bengals fans are familiar with Austin Hooper, as he spent two years in Cleveland. He played for the Titans this past season and was a serviceable tight end for them, tallying 41 receptions for 444 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.
Hooper presents an affordable option in free agency, projected to earn a two-year deal worth $17 million ($8.5 million annually). He might not be the sexiest name at the position but as mentioned on Moreau's entry, he has that Hurst energy.