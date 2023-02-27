Ranking the Bengals 5 left tackle options from worst to best
2. Give Jackson Carman a shot
There's a sliver of Bengals fans who are convinced after Jackson Carman's performance in the playoffs that he's now the answer at left tackle. I'm not so sure.
Before he slid in to replace Williams during the playoffs, Carman was looking like a major bust. He was drafted with the intention of being kicked inside to guard despite playing left tackle at Clemson and he didn't look good during his rookie season.
This past season, Carman lost the starting left guard gig to Volson and by Week 3, had been put on the inactives list throughout the majority of the season. He was only active in the final few games due to the injury to La'el Collins and got into the starting lineup due to the injury to Jonah Williams.
Carman played okay in the playoffs, notching a PFF grade of 58.1 and really struggling in run-blocking. He allowed one sack and was flagged twice.
If the Bengals want to try something different, maybe they give Carman a shot to show what he can do at his preferred position of left tackle.