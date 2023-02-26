Ranking the Bengals 5 right tackle options from worst to best
It's no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals need to figure out what to do at the right tackle position this offseason. La'el Collins was the starter there last season with mixed results. He was injured in Week 16 and didn't play for the rest of the season.
With the chance to get out of Collins' contract this offseason, what will the Bengals end up doing at the right tackle spot? Let's take a look at five options for them. I ranked these based off of what is the best for the team and most realistic to happen.
5. Trade for a new RT
The Bengals are not an organization known for making huge trades so that's why this is the least likely option. Then again, the team hasn't been this good in quite some time so if they wanted to break tradition and make a splashy trade, there's no better time than the present.
Arguably the biggest name they could trade for would be Tristan Wirfs of the Buccaneers, who received an overall PFF grade of 83.8 and was amazing in pass protection last season, evidenced by his 90.5 PFF grade in that department. He'd be an upgrade, no doubt, but it'd cost a lot to land Wirfs so I don't see the Bengals pulling the trigger here with how much their organization values draft picks.